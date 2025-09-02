APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 1.69%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1667.5, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.68% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 1.73% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1667.5, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 5.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9305.3, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.12 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1673.1, up 1.47% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up 16.68% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 1.73% drop in the Nifty Metal index.