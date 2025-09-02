Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 54.55, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.38% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 21.04% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.55, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has slipped around 8.06% in last one month.