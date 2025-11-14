ARC Finance standalone net profit declines 96.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.54% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of ARC Finance declined 96.45% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.54% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.040.7421.15816.220.214.620.164.570.123.38

