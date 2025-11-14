Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit declines 4.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.03% to Rs 37.50 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Sarjan declined 4.63% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.03% to Rs 37.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.37.5048.726.616.101.442.011.241.731.031.08

