Archies partners with Magicpin to solidify its position in gifting category

Archies partners with Magicpin to solidify its position in gifting category

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Archies has announced a strategic collaboration with Magicpin, India's largest discovery and savings hyperlocal. This partnership merges Archies' legacy of offering thoughtful and personalized gifts with Magicpin's robust digital ecosystem, creating a seamless and impactful gifting experience for consumers.

The collaboration stems from a shared goal of expanding their presence in the gifting market. Archies aims to strengthen its visibility and connect with a wider, digitally-savvy audience, while magicpin enriches its platform by adding Archies' trusted and iconic gifting solutions to its portfolio. With over 10 million users across top 20 cities, magicpin provides Archies an ideal opportunity to target high-intent shoppers seeking meaningful and personalized gifts.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

