Avenue Supermarts Q3 net profit jumps 5% YoY to Rs 724 cr; appoints Anshul Asawa as MD & CEO

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) reported 4.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 723.72 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 690.61 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 4.9% YoY to Rs 995.05 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,217 crore during the period as compared with Rs 1,120 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 7.6% in Q3 FY25 as against 8.3% in Q3 FY24.

D-Mart follows Everyday low cost - Everyday low price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy which aims at procuring goods at competitive prices, using operational and distribution efficiency and thereby delivering value for money to customers by selling at competitive prices.

Standalone basis, the companys net profit rose 6.5% to Rs 784.65 crore on 17.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15,565.23 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. During the quarter 10 stores were added.

Neville Noronha, CEO & managing director, Avenue Supermarts, said: Our revenue for Q3 FY 2025 grew by 17.5% over the previous year. The Q3 FY 2025 same store revenue growth for 2 years and older stores was at 8.3%.

We continue to see increased intensity in discounting in the FMCG category and the consequent impact to high turnover per square feet stores in metro towns. However, this quarter the impact has relatively reduced versus the previous quarter (Q2 FY 2025). We stay committed to being the most preferred value retailer to customers in the vicinity of a DMart store or a Fulfilment centre of DMart Ready."

Meanwhile, the company announced that Neville Noronha will not be offering his candidature for renewal of his role as the managing director and CEO at the conclusion of his current term in January 2026 - a year from now. The board of directors honours his decision and expresses profound gratitude for his extraordinary contribution to the company. The board has appointed Anshul Asawa as the CEO designate, effective 15 March 2025.

Also Read

Anshul Asawa is expected to take over as the MD and CEO on the 1st of February, 2026, upon the completion of Neville's term in that position

Anshul Asawa, an IIT Roorkee and IIM Lucknow alumnus, will be joining DMart after a 30-year long stint at Unilever where he had leadership roles overseeing the growth of product categories and developing impactful functions in India, Asia, and Europe. He currently serves as Country Head of Unilever in Thailand and General Manager for the Home Care business unit in Greater Asia.

Further, the company s board has also approved the appointment of Hitesh Shah, vice president-category (FMCG) as Head-Pharma Business, Rajeev Chandrasekharan, General Manager - DC as Head-Centre of Excellence to oversee the process audit function

Furthermore, the companys board approved the change in role of Ashutosh Dhar as Head Loss Prevention. He shall not be considered as senior management personnel due to change in his reporting structure.

Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts owns and runs the popular D-Mart stores, a national supermarket chain offering a variety of home and personal products. As of 31 December 2024, the company had 387 operating stores with Retail Business Area of 16.1 million sq. ft across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Daman.

The counter fell 2.81% to Rs 3,582 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News