Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 21.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 119.23 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 21.75% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 119.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 114.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.119.23114.7121.8025.6519.3622.3718.8021.8715.6119.95

