Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.11% to Rs 6.14 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.11% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.51% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.42% to Rs 30.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

6.1412.5630.3562.4813.039.329.8813.480.961.163.338.250.590.681.836.170.120.011.054.12

