Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 51.11% to Rs 6.14 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.11% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.51% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.42% to Rs 30.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.1412.56 -51 30.3562.48 -51 OPM %13.039.32 -9.8813.48 - PBDT0.961.16 -17 3.338.25 -60 PBT0.590.68 -13 1.836.17 -70 NP0.120.01 1100 1.054.12 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Duke Offshore standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Barometers trade higher; Pharma shares advance; Biocon rallies over 3%

Nifty hovers above 22,400; VIX suprts over 8%

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 18.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 84.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 23.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Tourism Finance Corporation of India recommends final dividend

JSW Steel Q4 PAT drops 65% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; declares dividend of Rs7.30/ share

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story