Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.49% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.49% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.380.515.26-258.820.56-1.320.56-1.321.16-1.44

