Bannari Amman Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 46.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.71% to Rs 217.39 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills rose 46.15% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 217.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 215.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.217.39215.8610.511.5513.45-8.086.77-14.524.563.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News