Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Ashiana Agro Industries remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.180.22 -18 OPM %-5.56-9.09 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
