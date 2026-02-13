Associate Sponsors

Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Agro Industries remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.180.22 -18 OPM %-5.56-9.09 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

