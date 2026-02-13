Ridhi Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Ridhi Synthetics remain constant at Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.120.11 9 OPM %-41.67-72.73 -PBDT0.360.38 -5 PBT0.340.37 -8 NP0.260.26 0
