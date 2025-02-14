Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 95.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Sales rise 153.77% to Rs 2.69 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries declined 95.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 153.77% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.691.06 154 OPM %-1.8616.98 -PBDT0.140.34 -59 PBT0.010.27 -96 NP0.010.20 -95

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

