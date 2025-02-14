Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 95.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 153.77% to Rs 2.69 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries declined 95.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 153.77% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.691.06-1.8616.980.140.340.010.270.010.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News