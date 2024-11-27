Ola Electric soars on unveiling affordable electric scooters

Ola Electric Mobility soared 12.85% to Rs 82.91 after the company launched its most affordable electric scooters, S1 Z and Gig range, priced from Rs 39,000.

Ola Electric, India's largest electric vehicle (EV) company, has launched its new Gig and S1 Z range of electric scooters. Ola Gig, Ola Gig+, Ola S1 Z, and Ola S1 Z+ are priced at Rs 39,999, Rs 49,999, Rs 59,999, and Rs 64,999, respectively, and are designed for both personal and commercial use.

The Gig range offers two models: the standard Gig and the Gig+. Both scooters feature removable batteries, making them suitable for gig workers and those in rural or semi-urban areas with limited charging infrastructure.

The S1 Z range includes the S1 Z and S1 Z+, which are designed for personal use. Both models offer a range of features, including removable batteries, fast charging, and advanced connectivity.

Ola Electric aims to further democratize electric mobility with these new offerings, expanding its reach to a wider range of customers. The reservations for both the Gig and S1 Z series are open at Rs 499 starting today. The company plans to begin deliveries of the Gig and S1 Z series in April 2025 and May 2025, respectively.

Ola Electric is a leading Indian EV manufacturer focused on vertical integration, overseeing the entire production process from battery cells to final vehicles. Its Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu is a key production hub, supported by global R&D efforts and the Battery Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. Ola's direct-to-customer sales model, with a vast network of physical and online stores, ensures wide accessibility and a seamless customer experience.

Ola Electric Mobility reported net loss of Rs 495 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 524 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 38.39% to Rs 1,240 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 896 crore in Q2 FY24. The company reported negative EBITDA of Rs 353 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2024, which is lower as compared with negative EBITDA of Rs 412 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

