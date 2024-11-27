Nifty rallies above 24,300 level; European mrkt opens lower

The key domestic indices traded with significant gains in afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,300 level. Media, metal and auto stocks jumped while pharma, realty and consumer durables shares decline.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 419.44 points or 0.52% to 80,444.69. The Nifty 50 index rose 128.75 points or 0.53% to 24,323.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.91%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,447 shares rose and 1,326 shares fell. A total of 161 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Adani Enterprises (up 10%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) (up 7.77%), Trent (up 2.94%), Bharat Electronics (BEL) (up2.84%) and NTPC (up 2.56%) were the major Nifty gainers.

Apollo Hospital Enterprise (up 1.37%), Shriram Finance (up 0.37%), Titan Company (up 0.68%), Asian Paints (up 0.64%), Britannia Industries (up 0.60%) were major Nifty losers.

NTPC added 2.56% after the company announced the incorporation of a joint venture company between NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO).

MAHAGENCO NTPC Green Energy (MNGEPL) has been incorporated as 50:50 joint venture between NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO), a Government of Maharashtra (GOM) owned company.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bajaj Steel Industries shed 0.05%. The company said that it has successfully commenced commercial operation at its new plant at Nagpur for pre-engineered/pre-fabricated steel buildings (infrastructure division).

Sky Gold locked lower circuit of 5%. The company informed that its board approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 9:1 i.e., 9 bonus equity shares for every 1 existing equity share held.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) advanced 1.24% after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 625.08 crore from South Central Railway.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company has entered into an agreement with Mastercard Technology (MasterCard) for 7 years.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions rallied 3.63% after the companys subsidiary G.G.Tronics India (GGT) secured a KAVACH order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, West Bengal, Government of India

Talbros Automotive Components zoomed 11.98% after the company, along with its JVs, received orders worth Rs 475 crore for both domestic and exports market from the leading OEMs. These orders are to be executed over the period of next 5 years. These orders include orders from all the companys product lines like gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis and hoses.

Global Market:

Most of the European market decline while Asian stocks traded mixed on Wednesday amid lingering concerns over Donald Trumps tariff plans, which had rattled emerging markets in the previous session. Speculation about the role tariffs would play in the president-elect's economic agenda intensified as reports surfaced that Jamieson Greer, a protof Robert Lighthizer, was being considered for US Trade Representative. This selection underscores the administrations focus on protectionist trade policies.

In Australia, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation grew by 2.1% year-on-year in October, falling short of expectations due to government subsidies that helped reduce energy costs. However, core inflation, represented by the annual trimmed mean inflation, rose to 3.5% in October from 3.2% the previous month, pushing further above the Reserve Banks target range.

US stocks advanced on Tuesday, as strength in technology shares counterbalanced worries about potential tariff escalations under Donald Trumps administration. The S&P 500 climbed 0.57%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28%, and the NASDAQ Composite gained 0.63%.

Among the Magnificent Seven tech stocks, five closed higher, led by Amazon.com Inc., which surged over 3%. The rally followed reports from Bloomberg that Amazon plans to reduce its reliance on NVIDIA Corporation by developing its own custom artificial intelligence chips.

Investors also weighed mixed signals on U.S. interest rates. Minutes from the Federal Reserves November meeting revealed a split among policymakers regarding the path of future rate cuts. They highlighted uncertainty about the "neutral rate," a level that neither stimulates nor restricts economic growth, as a key factor for their cautious stance.

