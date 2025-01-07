Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ashoka Buildcon executes concession agreement for NHAI project in West Bengal

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Ashoka Buildcon announced that Ashoka Bowaichandi Guskara Road (SPV), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on 06 January 2025, for the Project viz. for Development of 4 lane Economic Corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road Section Km 89.814 to Km 133.000 of NH 116A (Package-3) in the state of West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode. (Project).

The SPV has been incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for the execution of this Project as per requirement of the Concession Agreement.

The accepted Bid Project Cost is Rs.1,391 crore.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

