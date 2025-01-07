Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NESCO successfully bids for National Highways Logistics Management project

Jan 07 2025
NESCO has successfully bid for National Highways Logistics Management's for the project entailing developing, operating and maintaining of wayside amenities in South Zone on Bengaluru Chennai Expressway Corridor (Phase II) Section on lease basis comprising of 3 sites. The total cost the company has to incur for the project is estimated at Rs 75 crore for each of the three sites. The estimated revenue from 3 sites is Rs 350 crore from year 4 of operations. The annual lease rent is Rs 16.60 crore for 3 sites with fixed annual revision basis increase in WPI and CPI.

Jan 07 2025

