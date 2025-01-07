Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit declines 86.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit declines 86.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Longspur International Ventures declined 86.11% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.690.70 -1 OPM %21.7472.86 -PBDT0.110.51 -78 PBT0.100.49 -80 NP0.050.36 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices poised for rebound after selloff

Stock Alert: GM Breweries, SH Kelkar Company, Caplin Point Lab, Info edge, Indo Farm Equipment

CEAT approves Rs 2.57-cr investment in Tyresnmore via right issue

Insecticides (India) launches revolutionary insecticide 'Centran'

Titagarh delivers its first driverless trainset to Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story