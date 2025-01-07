Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit declines 86.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Longspur International Ventures declined 86.11% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.690.7021.7472.860.110.510.100.490.050.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News