Info Edge billings climb 16% YoY in Q3 FY25

Info Edge (India) announced that its standalone billings jumped 15.84% to Rs 668.3 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 576.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

The standalone billings for the recruitment solutions segment stood at Rs 494 crore (up 15.17% YoY) while the real estate segments (99acres) billings were at Rs 102.6 crore (up 16.06% YoY) and Rs 71.7 crore (up 20.30% YoY) came from other business segments.

Info Edge (India) is among the leading internet companies in India. The company runs leading internet businesses viz. Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. It has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.

The company reported 69.5% decrease in standalone net profit to Rs 64.77 crore on 10.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 656.10 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Info Edge (India) were lower by 2.75% to Rs 8,567.55 on the BSE.

