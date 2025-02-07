Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Asian Granito India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 360.02 crore

Net profit of Asian Granito India reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 360.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 371.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales360.02371.23 -3 OPM %4.410.41 -PBDT10.37-2.40 LP PBT-2.49-14.49 83 NP0.27-6.21 LP

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

