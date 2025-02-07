Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 22.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.11% to Rs 1192.15 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 22.84% to Rs 70.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 91.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 1192.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1230.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1192.151230.3910.389.21132.64165.2189.02123.2470.4791.33

