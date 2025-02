Gloster consolidated net profit declines 61.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.75% to Rs 177.69 crore

Net profit of Gloster declined 61.93% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 29.75% to Rs 177.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 136.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.177.69136.958.448.0416.6814.184.074.770.832.18

