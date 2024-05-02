Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 153.75 crore

Net Loss of Astec Lifesciences reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 153.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 46.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 25.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.06% to Rs 458.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 628.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales153.75126.97 21 458.18628.17 -27 OPM %8.274.26 --1.2912.14 - PBDT8.081.58 411 -25.4968.60 PL PBT-0.93-6.18 85 -61.7534.95 PL NP-0.97-4.98 81 -46.9325.56 PL

First Published: May 02 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

