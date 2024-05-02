Dabur India jumps after Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 350 cr

Dabur India added 3.30% to Rs 524.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.2% to Rs 350 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 301 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased 5.11% YoY to Rs 2814.64 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter registered a 7.3% jump on constant currency basis.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 452.66 crore in Q4 FY24, up 14.24% YoY.

EBITDA was at Rs 467 crore in Q4 FY24, registering the growth of 13.9% as compared with Rs 410 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin expanded to 16.6% in Q4 FY24 as against 15.3% in Q4 FY23.

On like-to-like basis, the company reported a 22.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 370 crore.

The company said that strong execution of its power brand strategy, increased premiumisation, and distribution footprint expansion coupled with the benefits of its stringent cost reduction actions the firm to report a steady performance during the fourth quarter and the full year 2023-24.

The FMCG companys Oral care business grew by 22% with the toothpaste business reporting a 23% jump during the quarter. Daburs oral care penetration now stands at 52%.

The firms digestive business, led by strong performance of Hajmola, ended the quarter up 16%. The Home Care business, on the back of strong performance of mosquito repellents, ended the quarter with a 7.5% growth. The Shampoo portfolio also reported an over 6% jump during the quarter. The companys foods business, including Badshah, grew by 20.6%.

The company also delivered strong performance in the overseas markets, with the international business reporting a constant currency growth of 112% in the fourth quarter. During the quarter, the Egypt business grew by 63%. While Turkey business was up 39% and Middle East & North Africa (MENA) markets posted a growth of 6.3%. The Sub-Saharan Africa business rose 23.8%.

On financial year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 7.94% to Rs 1842.68 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 1707.15 crore in FY23. Revenue jumped 7.58% YoY to Rs 12,404.01 crore in FY24.

The companys FMCG Business posted a volume growth of 5.5% for the full year. The India Business saw its key brands and products post category-leading growths with market share gains across 95% of the portfolio.

Mohit Mathotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India, said, We've ended the year with a steady performance. Underscoring the power of the Dabur's brands. We have been investing heavily behind our brands, which increased by 33%, to drive demand and also sustain the growth momentum. We continued to execute on our strategic playbook by driving operational excellence, delivering innovative and premium products, and expanding our retail footprint to build the foundation for long-term profitable, sustainable growth.

Our rural coverage during the year expanded by 22,000 villages to 122,000 villages. Dabur's rural distribution has, in fact, been the highest in the industry, giving us distinct advantage and helping us drive rural growth. These ahead of curve investments have resulted in our rural business growing 400 bps ahead of urban.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for financial year 023-2024.

Dabur India is among the top four FMCG companies in India. It has business interests in healthcare, personal care and food products. The company offers products in over 100 countries across the globe, covering health and personal care segments across the herbal and natural space.

