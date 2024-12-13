Astra Microwave spurts on Rs 256-cr order from Defence Ministry

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Astra Microwave Products jumped 3.39% to Rs 842.85 after its joint venture company, Astra Rafael Comsys bagged order worth Rs 255.88 crore from Ministry of Defence for procurement of 93 sets of software defined radios (SDR) LRUs.

The contract entails supply of 93 numbers of additional sets of SDR LRUs with A kits, SBC 2 card and network centric operations application for the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

The contract price stood at Rs 255.88 crore and it is to be executed within 24 months.

Astra Microwave Products designs and manufactures high-value-added RF and microwave super components and sub-systems that find application in defence, space, and civil communication systems.

The companys consolidated net profit slipped 15.4% to Rs 25.39 crore despite of 20.8% increase in net sales to Rs 229.61 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

