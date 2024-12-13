Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 97.94 points or 1.15% at 8385.3 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.35%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.92%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.84%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.47%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.78%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.42%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.47%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.21%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 292.81 or 0.51% at 56832.33.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 63.93 points or 0.39% at 16376.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 156.55 points or 0.64% at 24705.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 612.58 points or 0.75% at 81902.54.

On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 2376 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

