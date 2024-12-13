Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index falling 341.65 points or 1.07% at 31642.09 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.56%), NMDC Ltd (down 3.05%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.59%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.54%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 0.99%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.88%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.78%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.69%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.27%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.24%), moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 292.81 or 0.51% at 56832.33.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 63.93 points or 0.39% at 16376.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 156.55 points or 0.64% at 24705.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 612.58 points or 0.75% at 81902.54.

On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 2376 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

