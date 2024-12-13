Biocon Ltd down for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 353.2, down 0.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.39% in last one year as compared to a 16.17% rally in NIFTY and a 36.71% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 353.2, down 0.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24608.35. The Sensex is at 81455.03, up 0.2%.Biocon Ltd has added around 5.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22229.3, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 354.55, down 0.89% on the day. Biocon Ltd jumped 42.39% in last one year as compared to a 16.17% rally in NIFTY and a 36.71% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

