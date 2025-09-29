Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions rises on PSU bank cash management deal

Aurionpro Solutions rises on PSU bank cash management deal

Sep 29 2025
Aurionpro Solutions gained 1.76% to Rs 1167.20 after the company secured a contract to implement its cash management platform for a leading public sector bank.

The multi-year agreement includes software licensing, implementation, and an annual maintenance contract. Aurionpro said the deal is valued in the multi-million-dollar range.

The cash management platform is part of the company's AI-native transaction banking suite and will provide services such as liquidity management, payments, collections, reconciliation, real-time reporting, and escrow management.

Aurionpro said the engagement will modernize the bank's cash management services and enhance its customer experience.

Aurionpro Solutions is a global enterprise technology firm with operations spanning banking, payments, mobility, insurance, transit, data centers, and government sectors. The company develops deep-tech intellectual property and scalable products, positioning itself as a provider of transaction banking and digital solutions.

On a consolidated basis, Aurionpro Solutions reported 14% increase in net profit to Rs 51 crore on a 29% rise in revenue to Rs 337 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Sep 29 2025

