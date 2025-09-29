Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fabtech Technologies subscribed 70%

Fabtech Technologies subscribed 70%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The offer received bids for 84.20 lakh shares as against 1.20 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Fabtech Technologies received bids for 84,20,325 shares as against 1,20,60,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (29 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.66 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it will close on 1 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 181 and 191 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 75 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises only of fresh issue of equity shares upto 1,20,60,000 of Rs 10 each.

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, Rs 127 crore is for funding the working capital requirement, Rs 30 crore is for pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions, and balance for general corporate purposes.

Fabtech Technologies, promoted by Aasif Ahsan Khan, Hemant Mohan Anavkar and Aarif Ahsan Khan, specializes in offering turnkey engineering solutions for pharmaceuticals, biotech and healthcare companies. It covers the entire project lifecycle and focuses on three key elements: bio air, clean water, and process. It covers the entire project lifecycle and focuses on three key elements: bio air, clean water, and process. It caters to a wide range of products, from oncology drugs to over-the-counter medications.

The order book as of end July 31, 2025, stood strong at Rs 904.4187 crore, up from Rs 476.2345 crore as of end of March 2025. The order book end of March 2025 was diversified, with 17.99% of the orders from GCC countries, 38.87% from MENA, 26.85% from ECO Zone, 16.21% from SEA.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.45 crore and sales of Rs 326.67 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 1.39 times

NSE SME IPO of Suba Hotels subscribed 57%

Glottis IPO subscribed 42%

Sensex, Nifty slip for seventh session as investors await RBI MPC outcome

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.78%

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story