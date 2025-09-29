Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions rises on securing new contract

Aurionpro Solutions rises on securing new contract

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aurionpro Solutions gained 1.76% to Rs 1167.20 after the company secured a contract to implement its cash management platform for a leading public sector bank.

The multi-year agreement includes software licensing, implementation, and an annual maintenance contract. Aurionpro said the deal is valued in the multi-million-dollar range.

The cash management platform is part of the company's AI-native transaction banking suite and will provide services such as liquidity management, payments, collections, reconciliation, real-time reporting, and escrow management.

Aurionpro said the engagement will modernize the bank's cash management services and enhance its customer experience.

Aurionpro Solutions is a global enterprise technology firm with operations spanning banking, payments, mobility, insurance, transit, data centers, and government sectors. The company develops deep-tech intellectual property and scalable products, positioning itself as a provider of transaction banking and digital solutions.

On a consolidated basis, Aurionpro Solutions reported 14% increase in net profit to Rs 51 crore on a 29% rise in revenue to Rs 337 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR slides further amid range bound movements to hit new record low

Fabtech Technologies subscribed 70%

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 1.39 times

NSE SME IPO of Suba Hotels subscribed 57%

Glottis IPO subscribed 42%

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story