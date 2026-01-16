Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vardhman Polytex Ltd, Baazar Style Retail Ltd, Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd and Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 January 2026.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 153.5 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16219 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Polytex Ltd soared 16.82% to Rs 6.39. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27559 shares in the past one month. Baazar Style Retail Ltd surged 14.16% to Rs 293.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17392 shares in the past one month. Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd gained 14.14% to Rs 503. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24445 shares in the past one month.