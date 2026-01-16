Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance board to consider borrowing plan

Shriram Finance board to consider borrowing plan

Image
Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
On 23 January 2026

The board of Shriram Finance will meet on 23 January 2026 to consider approval of periodical resource mobilisation plan for issuance of debt securities viz. redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/ subordinated debentures, bonds/ notes on private placement basis and/or public issue in tranches or any other methods of borrowing in onshore/offshore market for the purpose of business of the Company

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

