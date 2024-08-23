Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Auto index rising 259.87 points or 0.45% at 58154.38 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 3.4%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.83%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.52%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.1%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.29%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.26%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.17%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.11%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (down 0.66%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.57%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.49%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 42.91 or 0.08% at 55641.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 41.57 points or 0.25% at 16617.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33.7 points or 0.14% at 24777.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 134.31 points or 0.17% at 80918.88.

On BSE,1805 shares were trading in green, 1286 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

