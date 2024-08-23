Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Surges 1.59%

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd has added 4.67% over last one month compared to 2.81% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.27% rise in the SENSEX

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd gained 1.59% today to trade at Rs 715.85. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.57% to quote at 6454.44. The index is up 2.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 1.43% and CESC Ltd added 0.96% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 86.8 % over last one year compared to the 24.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

