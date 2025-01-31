Automated & Intelligent Machine-Aided road Construction is a step in right direction

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said National Highways are our national assets, and we have put a lot of emphasis on enhancing their quality and safety. We have taken measures to fix contractors responsibility to enhance the quality of construction and also to improve transparency in our system. Gadkari said Technology is a great enabler and adoption of Automated & Intelligent Machine-Aided Construction is a step in the right direction.

