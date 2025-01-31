Prime Minister says Government moving forward in mission mode towards comprehensive development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that the coming budget session will meet the aspirations of the nation. The Prime Minister addressed the media before the start of the Budget Session of 2025 at the Parliament premises today. Remarking that India has completed 75 years of its Republic, which is a matter of immense pride for every citizen, Modi emphasized that this achievement also holds a special place in the democratic world, showcasing India's strength and significance. He noted that this is perhaps the first parliamentary session since 2014 where there has been no attempt to create disturbances from foreign sources just before the session. The Prime Minister remarked that for the past 10 years, there have always been attempts to create trouble before each session, with no shortage of people willing to fan the flames. The Prime Minister stated that in the third term, the Government was moving forward in mission mode towards comprehensive development, be it geographically, socially, or economically. He highlighted that innovation, inclusion, and investment have consistently been the foundation of the country's economic roadmap.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News