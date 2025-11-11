Autoriders International standalone net profit declines 10.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 24.64 crore

Net profit of Autoriders International declined 10.82% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 24.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.6422.0726.7530.636.196.032.773.382.392.68

