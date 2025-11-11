Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 633.33% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net profit of Rajkamal Synthetics reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 633.33% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.760.246.258.330.110.020.090.020.070

