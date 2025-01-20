Avantel Q3 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Avantel reported 23% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.08 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 16.32 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 19.1% YoY to Rs 70.68 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 28.49 crore in Q3 FY25, up 29% as compared to Rs 22.09 crore in reported Q3 FY24.

Total expenses increased 13.6% YoY to Rs 42.71crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 28.48 crore (up 75.7% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 14.07 crore (up 55.3% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 1.02 crore (up 17.2% YoY) during the period under review.

On a segmental revenue basis, the revenue from communications and signal processing products stood at Rs 70.93 crore, registering a 19.3% (YoY) growth. Revenue from Healthcare was at Rs 0.26 crore, marking an 8.3% YoY increase during the quarter.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.7% to Rs 50.36 crore in 9M FY25 as against Rs 40.40 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations increased 9.4% YoY to Rs 199.86 crore in 9M FY25.

Avantel specializes in providing strategic solutions to the Indian Defence Services and related establishments. It has developed and manufactured various radio components and unique products such as satellite communications, HF communications, electronic warfare, and radar systems. Currently, Avantel is working on expanding its portfolio by developing SCA-compliant software-defined radios, high-power HF systems, air defence radars, and small satellites.

The scrip declined 1.32% to Rs 138.05 on the BSE.

