Conducive quickening noted in high frequency indicators of economic activity in the second half of FY25

Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated in a latest monthly update that for the Indian economy, time is apposite to rekindle the animal spirits right now, create mass consumer demand and trigger a boom in investment. There is a conducive quickening of high frequency indicators of economic activity in the second half of 2024-25, bearing out the implicit pick up in real GDP growth for this period in the annual first advance estimates of the NSO. There are early indications that corporate India may post a much better revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter vis-a-vis that in the first half of 2024-25. According to estimates by various brokerages, the combined net profit of Nifty 50 companies may grow at its fastest rate in three quarters. Banking, finance and insurance companies are again expected to report better earnings. It is also believed that unlisted companies are likely to outpace their listed counterparts with faster revenue growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News