Sigachi Inds rises after PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 21-cr in Q3 FY25

Sigachi Industries rallied 2.15% to Rs 53.29 after the company reported 32.52% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.35 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 16.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 25.66% to Rs 139.41 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 110.94 crore registered in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 26.70 crore in Q3 FY25, 35.94% higher than Rs 19.64 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total expenses rallied 23.34% to Rs 114.72 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 93.01 crore reported in Q3 FY24. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 59.55 crore (up 63.15% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 19.46 crore (up 39% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit added 33.57% to Rs 56.29 crore in 9M FY25 as against to Rs 42.14 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations increased 25.66% YoY to Rs 139.41 crore in 9M FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the appointment of Amit Raj Sinha, MD & chief executive officer of the company, as chairman of the board of the company.

Telangana-based Sigachi Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), which is widely used in the pharmaceutical, food, beverage, cosmetic, and paint industries. The most common uses of MCC are in vitamin supplements and tablets. It also acts as a bulking agent in food production. MCC is produced from refined wood pulp, which is imported by the company.

