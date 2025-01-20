Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 PAT climbs 21% to Rs 100 crore

Ramkrishna Forgings' standalone net profit jumped 21.01% to Rs 99.54 crore on 5.52% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 952.72 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in third quarter of FY25 was at Rs 128.16 crore, up 16.34% as against Rs 110.16 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA grew by 3.8% to Rs 215 crore in Q3 of FY25 from Rs 208 crore in Q3 of FY24. EBITDA margin declined to 22.6% in the December 2024 quarter as against 23% in the December 2023 quarter.

In domestic markets, sales volume was 30,247 ton in Q3 of FY25, representing a YoY increase of 7.02%.

Naresh Jalan, managing director of Ramkrishna Forgings, said, We are pleased to report a strong performance in the third quarter, with consolidated revenues higher by 8% on a year-over-year basis. This is despite de-growth growth in domestic CV volumes of 4%. Our growth has been driven by a higher share of business across existing customers, supported by the ramp-up of new components and order wins awarded in recent quarters.

We have also witnessed sustained momentum in exports this quarter. In terms of order wins, we have received orders amounting to Rs 697 crore to be executed over a period of four years across the non-auto segment, including railways.

The outlook remains exciting both for the near and medium term on the back of multiple growth levers of new products, new customers, new verticals being served, and new capacities. We are set to commence offerings towards two-wheelers and passenger vehicles in the coming months and quarters. This will enable further growth coming from the automotive sector, as we have not catered to these segments earlier.

We are also excited by the prospects from new components as well as new assemblies. Capacity augmentation in cold forging and aluminum forging will aid growth, while newer, more automated lines and more value-engineered lines will enable higher value addition.

Our plan for streamlining our subsidiaries is progressing well, and we are set to scale up our offerings in casting, which will complement our robust track record in forged products. With our recent entry into aluminum forging, we are also well positioned to address the opportunities from EV and hybrid vehicles. Our strategy of diversified growth, underpinned by a balanced approach to risk and return, will help us to drive sustained value creation for all stakeholders.

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings slipped 1.84% to Rs 967.25 on the BSE.

