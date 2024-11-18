Avanti Feeds gains as Q2 PAT jumps 53% YoY to Rs 114 cr

Avanti Feeds advanced 3.23% to Rs 600.10 after the company reported 53.11% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.65 crore on 5.99% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,355.09 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax surged 43.99% to Rs 162.43 crore in September 2024 quarter as compared with Rs 113.28 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

On segmental front, revenue from shrimp feed was Rs 1,075.20 crore (up 4.42% YoY), processed shrimp stood at Rs 275.77 crore (up 12.41% YoY) and shrimp hatchery was at Rs 3.42 crore (up 5.88% YoY) during the quarter.

On half year basis, the company's net profit increased 38.54% to Rs 241.84 crore on 1.03% rise revenue from operations to Rs 2,861.36 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Avanti Feeds is a manufacturer of prawn and fish feeds, and shrimp processor and exporter. The company's principal products/services are shrimp feed and processed shrimp.

