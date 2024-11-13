Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Passenger vehicle sales up 0.9% on year in October, 2W sales soar 14.2%

Passenger vehicle sales up 0.9% on year in October, 2W sales soar 14.2%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SIAM stated today that the total production of Passenger Vehicles1, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in October 2024 was 28,82,996 units. Domestic sales of Passenger Vehicles were 3,93,238 units in October 2024. Three-wheeler sales were 76,770 units in October 2024. Two-wheeler sales were 21,64,276 units in October 2024. Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM noted that October 2024 saw two major festivals Dussehra and Diwali, both occurring in the same month, which traditionally drive higher consumer demand providing a significant boost to Auto industry's performance. Passenger Vehicles posted its highest ever sales of October in 2024 of 3.93 Lakh units, with a growth of 0.9%, albeit on a high base of last October. Two-Wheeler segment also posted the highest ever sales of October in 2024 with 21.64 Lakh units, with a good growth of 14.2%, compared to October 2023. This high growth was also reflected in the Vahan vehicle registration data, wherein more than 30% growth in registration was witnessed for both Passenger Vehicles and Two-Wheelers in October 2024, compared to October 2023. However, Three-Wheelers marginally de-grew by (-) 0.7% compared to October of previous year, with sales of 0.77 lakh units in October 2024, although there was growth of 11% in registration, compared to last October.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Greaves Cotton shares plunge 14% after Q2 show disappoints investors

LIVE: PM lays foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga; unveils projects worth Rs 12,100 cr in Bihar

NMDC Steel shares drop 5% as loss widens to Rs 595 cr in Q2, margins dip

Patel Engineering shares up 6% on healthy Q2 show; PAT up 95%, rev up 15%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 650 pts to 78,000; Nifty at 23,650; Realty, Metal, Auto drag

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story