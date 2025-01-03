Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Avenue Supermarts soars after strong business update

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Avenue Supermarts (DMart) spurted 13.47% to Rs 4105 after the company reported good Q3 business update.

The company's standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) 31 December 2024 stood at Rs 15,565.23 crore, up 17.50% year-on-year.

The total number of DMart stores as of 31 December 2024 stood at 387.

Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts owns and runs the popular D-Mart stores, a national supermarket chain offering a variety of home and personal products. As of 30 September 2024, the company had 377 operating stores with Retail Business Area of 15.8 million sq. ft across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Daman.

Avenue Supermarts reported a 5.77% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 659.58 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 623.56 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 14.41% to Rs 14,444.50 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 12,624.37 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

