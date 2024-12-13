AVG Logistics secures Rs 90-cr order from cement manufacturer

AVG Logistics announced that it has successfully secured an order worth Rs 90 crore from a cement manufacturing company, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy.

Under this contract, the company will leverage its expertise in managing complex logistics networks to provide tailored solutions. The company plans to address the unique challenges of the cement supply chain, from raw material transportation to finished product delivery.

The deal, expected to contribute approximately Rs 90 crore to companys annual revenue over a period of three years starting from Q3 FY25, strengthens its market position and opens new growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding cement industry.

The newly inked agreement will be executed in phases beginning in Q3 2025. With cement being one of the most essential sectors in Indias construction and infrastructure growth, the deal would help and positions the companys to expand its horizon into cement industry.

The cement industry holds an enormous potential for logistics services. With countrys booming infrastructure projects and urbanization, the logistics requirements of this industry are expected to rise sharply, creating immense opportunities for companies like AVG Logistics to capitalize on, the company stated in exchange filing.

The contract reflects AVG Logistics' commitment to building strong, collaborative relationships with its customers, helping them optimize their supply chain operations and drive operational efficiency. It also aligns with the company's long-term vision to expand footprint in key industries, strengthening its capabilities, and consistently creating value for its stakeholders.

Sanjay Gupta Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics said, We are thrilled to secure this prestigious order with one of the leading cement manufacturers. This partnership is just the beginning of our strategic expansion into the cement sector, and we firmly believe it will drive significant growth for AVG Logistics. Our expertise in enhancing operational efficiency and providing seamless supply chain solutions will be key in meeting the evolving needs of the cement industry. This contract is also perfectly aligned with our mission to build strategic partnerships with our customers and enable them to achieve their supply chain goals. It further strengthens our commitment to offering an integrated multimodal network of logistics solutions across varied industries

AVG Logistics is a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider based in India. AVG Logistics provides customized and technology-driven solutions across transportation, warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management. Furthermore, the company also offers third-party logistics services (3PL), effectively complementing its wide range of logistics solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 212.8% to Rs 5.38 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1.72 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.9% YoY to Rs 138.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip shed 0.01% to Rs 146.70 on the BSE. As of 13 December 2024, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 569.12 crore on the BSE.

