Bajel Projects spurts after bagging order to setup substation in Solapur

Bajel Projects rallied 8.14% to Rs 265 after the company has been awarded a supply of goods and services contract from Solapur Transmission for establishment of substation in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Solapur Transmission, (Project SPV Company of Torrent Power).

The contract includes EPC work of design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, civil work, testing & commissioning work for establishment of 400/220 KV Solapur pooling station (New) & establishment of 400 KV Line Bays‐ 2 nos.(Power Grid Solapur).

The order will be complete in 15 months from the date of issuance of Letter of award.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the Power Transmission and Power Distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 3.65 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 4.44 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 231.29% to Rs 662.41 crore in Q2 FY25.

