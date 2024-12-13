Volumes soar at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Ltd clocked volume of 23.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares

Bharti Airtel Ltd clocked volume of 23.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.28% to Rs.1,631.95. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Global Health Ltd witnessed volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19633 shares. The stock dropped 1.29% to Rs.1,096.10. Volumes stood at 20086 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd clocked volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38049 shares. The stock lost 1.23% to Rs.1,671.15. Volumes stood at 48284 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd saw volume of 96963 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47951 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.4,672.30. Volumes stood at 42666 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd notched up volume of 5476 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2804 shares. The stock rose 1.23% to Rs.5,718.40. Volumes stood at 1510 shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

