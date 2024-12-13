Lok Sabha Passes Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at strengthening India's disaster management framework. The Bill empowers the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA) to take the lead in disaster planning and response.

Key Provisions of the Bill:

* Enhanced Powers for NDMA and SDMA: The Bill empowers the NDMA and SDMA to prepare national and state-level disaster plans, respectively.

* Urban Disaster Management Authority: State governments can now establish separate Urban Disaster Management Authorities for major cities and state capitals.

* Disaster Database: The Bill mandates the creation of a comprehensive disaster database at both national and state levels.

Minister's Response:

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, defended the Bill, stating that it will improve disaster mitigation and preparedness measures. He highlighted the increased allocation of funds to the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) in recent years.

Opposition Concerns:

Several opposition members expressed concerns about the Bill. They argued that the amendments could centralize power and undermine the autonomy of state governments. Some members also called for increased focus on early warning systems, prevention measures, and financial support for disaster-affected areas.

Despite the opposition's concerns, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha. It will now be sent to the Rajya Sabha for further consideration.

